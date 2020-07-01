Piers Morgan praises two Arsenal stars after 4-0 win over Norwich

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan took to social media to single out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney for special praise after Arsenal claimed a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal headed into the Premier League clash fresh from having booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal against Norwich City at The Emirates in the 33rd minute when he fired home from close range after an error from Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Granit Xhaka then made it 2-0 to the hosts when he fired home a cool finish after good build-up play from the Gunners in the 37th minute.

Aubameyang then netted his second and Arsenal’s third goal in the 67th minute when he was again gifted a chance by poor Norwich defending, and the Gabon international needed no second invitation to fire home.

Cedric Soares then made it 4-0 to the hosts when he fired home a superb fourth for the Gunners after having just come on.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan is clearly a big admirer of Aubameyang and he took to social media to praise him for breaking a record during the win over the Canaries.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Congrats to the brilliant ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩ on becoming the fastest player in Arsenal history to score 50 goals. In just 79 games! Great striker, great guy.”

Earlier in the game, the former Daily Mirror editor also singled out Scottish defender Tierney for special praise following his recent good form for the Gunners after his arrival at The Emirates from Celtic last summer.

Morgan wrote in a separate tweet: “Love this guy – he’s a proper player. @kierantierney1.”

And after Aubameyang’s second of the night, Morgan added: “3-0… & that man @Aubameyang7 again… he’s flipping superb.”

Arsenal’s win lifted them in to seventh place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Wolves in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip