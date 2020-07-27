Mikel Arteta delivers update on transfer window for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has moved to reassure Arsenal fans that the Gunners are ready to make some key signings in the summer transfer window.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as Arteta looks to bolster his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form this season and they ended up sacking Unai Emery in November and bringing in Arteta as his permanent replacement at the end of last year.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the Gunners’ plans for recruitment ahead of next season.

The Premier League transfer window officially opens on Monday and it will run until 5 October in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Arteta has opened up about his plans for the summer window as he looks to add some quality to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta said: “I am encouraged that we are on the same page, and that we are going to try to do our best to evolve the team.

“First of all the players we already have here, if there is anything extra to help them more and give them a better environment, and then, if we go into the market and we have to do things, to decide which ones to do and how quickly we can do them.

“We are completely ready for that, and I also have a really good understanding with [technical director] Edu. We have been working together very closely to put together a plan that we are convinced can be successful.

“But also, it’s important to have all the information you need from the team that you have, from the players, from everything.

“That took some time as well.”

Asked if signing creative players will be a priority in the transfer window, Arteta replied: “That is one of the areas we can improve, but also, how important those players are will depend on the way we are going to attack, because some different teams do it differently.

“Liverpool, for example, do it in a different way, without using the pockets in that manner, and they are still very effective.

“You see the assists created by their two full-backs compared to the No 10s that Manchester City have, for example. It’s an equal number but a completely different style. So there are different ways to do it.”

Arsenal can still end the season with a trophy when they take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip