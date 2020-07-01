Arsenal make clear decision about Dani Ceballos’ future – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have decided not to attempt to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent transfer when his loan deal at The Emirates expires this summer, according to reports.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are not going to pursue a deal to keep the 23-year-old midfielder at The Emirates, despite him having scored the all-important winner in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The same article claims that Ceballos has “not done enough” to convince Mikel Arteta that he should make a move to sign him on a permanent basis.

Arsenal only last week agreed a deal to keep Ceballos at The Emirates until the end of the current season following the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the same story, Ceballos’ future is now up in the air because he does not want to return to his parent club Real Madrid, where he does not fit into Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

The same article says that Arsenal paid a £3.5m loan fee to Real Madrid in order to sign Ceballos for the season and agreed to pay his full £55,000-a-week wages.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, but has only scored two goals and made two assists.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Norwich City at The Emirates in their first home game since the return of top-flight football in England.

The north London side are currently nine points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

