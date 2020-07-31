Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos (Photo: Dani Ceballos / Instagram)

Arsenal are increasingly confident about extending Dani Ceballos’ loan deal from Real Madrid for another season, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Gunners are keen to extend the 23-year-old’s stay at The Emirates following his season-long loan move from Real Madrid last summer.

The same story claims that both Mikel Arteta and the player himself are keen on extending Ceballos’ deal at The Emirates for another season as the Spanish head coach prepares for his first full campaign in charge of the north London club.

It is claimed in the same report that there is “confidence” at Arsenal that a deal can be struck with Real Madrid to keep hold of Ceballos for another season.

Ceballos enjoyed a positive end to the season with the Gunners and he scored a total of two goals and made two assists in all competitions for Arteta’s side.

The Spanish playmaker has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal side since the return of top-flight football in England last month.

According to the same article, Real Madrid had been hoping to cash-in on Ceballos this summer by selling him in a permanent deal, but they are now said to be prepared to wait a further 12 months following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The same story says that Ceballos is set to start Arsenal’s FA Cup final clash against London rivals Chelsea FC at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as the Gunners look to try and win their first major trophy under Arteta.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table after Arteta was drafted in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates back in December.

