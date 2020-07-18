Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have made an approach for Nice defender Malang Sarr, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Ligue 1 defender in the summer transfer window to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old may be too little, too late given that Sarr has been courted by some Bundesliga and Serie A clubs.

According to the same story, Serie A side Torino have already offered the promising France Under-21 international a long-term contract to move to Lombardy.

The report goes on to add that Sarr would prefer to move to the Bundesliga to continue to progress his career after a promising start at the Ligue 1 side.

The Sun suggest that Arsenal have been hamstrung in the summer transfer market because the Gunners are unsure whether they’ll be competing in the Europa League next term.

Sarr has scored one goal in 16 starts and three substitute appearances in the Ligue 1 this season.

The France Under-21 international has netted three times in 119 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since breaking into the Nice outfit.

Arsenal ended their nine-game losing run against Liverpool FC on Wednesday night after the Gunners were 2-1 winners against the Premier League champions at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night in pursuit of their first trophy under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will finish their Premier League campaign with games against Aston Villa and Watford.

