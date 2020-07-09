Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie highlighted Bukayo Saka’s pace, technique and vision after the Arsenal teenager provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The Gunners star played a big role in Arsenal’s opener after Saka managed to evade Jonny Evans before he slid a pass to Gunners captain Aubameyang to break the deadlock.

Saka has scored one goal and has made six assists in 17 starts and six substitute appearances in his breakthrough campaign in the Premier League this term.

The 18-year-old English forward has been one of the bright sparks for Arsenal in an otherwise up-and-down season of transition for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

Former Arsenal captain Van Persie took to Twitter to heap praise on Saka’s superb assist in the north London side’s 1-1 stalemate with Leicester on Tuesday night.

Van Persie wrote on Twitter: “Absolute brilliant run & assist from Saka #pace #technique #vision #player.”

Saka got on the score-sheet in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium last weekend to net his first Premier League goal for the north London side.

Ex-Liverpool FC midfielder Jamie Redknapp admitted that he’s been enjoying watching Saka play in the Arsenal team following his exciting performances for Arteta’s men.

“I’m so pleased for that young man, Saka,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He’s a joy to watch. He’s loving the Premier League. New contract. As he said, what a week for him. It’s a really good finish.”

Saka has scored four times and has made 10 assists in 35 games in all competitions for Arsenal in the 2019-20 season.

The Arsenal teenager could still finish the season with some silverware ahead of the Gunners’ clash against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final later this month.

Saka has netted twice in the earlier rounds to help Arsenal reach the last four of the competition for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s retirement in 2018.

Arsenal will make the trip to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

