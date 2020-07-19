Ian Wright makes big Arsenal claim about David Luiz after 2-0 win over Man City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright described David Luiz’s display as one of the best from an Arsenal defender in the club’s history after their 2-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gunners started the FA Cup last-four clash priced at 8/1 outsiders to progress to the final given Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City in their Premier League meeting at The Etihad last month.

Luiz was a scapegoat for the heavy defeat after he was brought on at half-time and made two big mistakes to prompt heavy criticism of the Brazil international.

The 33-year-old was included in Mikel Arteta’s starting side alongside Kieran Tierney and Shkodran Mustafi in a back three.

Luiz produced one of the standout performances of the FA Cup tie after he marshalled the Arsenal defence to keep the Premier League’s top goal-scorers at bay.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to book their place in the FA Cup final where they will face either Chelsea FC or Manchester United.

Former Arsenal striker Wright felt that Luiz produced a performance as good as any centre-half in the north London club’s history.

Wright wrote on Twitter: “David Luiz!!! As good a performance as we’ve seen from ANY Arsenal CB!!! Big up Emi, Mustafi, Tierney, Hector! Yes boys!!!! What a week for you boss @m8arteta! @Arsenal”

Luiz moved to Arsenal in an £8m deal from Chelsea FC last summer in a transfer that raised eyebrows given his patchy record at the west London side.

The South American defender could win the FA Cup for the third time after having previously lifted the trophy with Chelsea FC in 2012 and 2018.

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their winning run when the Gunners make the trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side will host Watford in their final Premier League game of the season at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday afternoon.

