Robin van Persie raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player after 2-0 win over Man City

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie reserved special praise for David Luiz after his immense performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Citizens were heavy favourites to progress to the FA Cup final given that Manchester City were comfortable 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Etihad in the first Premier League game after the competitive football was suspended due to Covid-19.

Luiz was a scapegoat for the heavy defeat after the Brazil international produced a clumsy and erratic performance that has often been associated with the former Chelsea FC star.

However, Luiz proved why he is such a decorated footballer by expertly marshalling the Arsenal defence in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old produced a heroic performance in the middle of Mikel Arteta’s back three to make amends for his display at The Etihad last month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to prove to be the north London side’s match-winner in the semi-final clash at Wembley.

However, Van Persie singled out Luiz for praise after the Brazilian’s talismanic performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

“They were incredible. It was really nice to watch,” Van Persie told BT Sport.

“They played really compact. Man City pushed forward but Arsenal managed to say compact.

“I’d like to single out one player: David Luiz. He was putting his body in the way, he was blocking everything and he must have made 25 headers tonight. He was fantastic.”

Luiz controversially signed a one-year contract extension last month despite his poor performances for Arsenal throughout most of the campaign.

The Gunners signed Luiz in an £8m deal from their bitter London rivals Chelsea FC last summer.

Arsenal have beaten newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City in their last two games in all competitions.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night before Arsenal finish their Premier League season with a home clash against Watford next weekend.

