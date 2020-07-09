‘Very good’: Ashely Cole gives verdict on 23-year-old Arsenal defender

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Ashley Cole says Kieran Tierney has been “very good” for Arsenal since the Scotland international’s move to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

Tierney is following in the footsteps of Cole by playing in the left-back position in the Arsenal team under current manager Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old moved to Arsenal from Celtic last summer but the full-back has struggled with injury problems for a large part of the season.

Tierney, however, managed to regain full fitness during the enforced suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish defender has started five of their six games since the return of the English top flight to cement his position in the Arsenal team.

Tierney was named man of the match for his performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at The Etihad on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal defender Cole gave his promising verdict on the Scotland defender following his display in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

“Yeah I have [been impressed by Tierney]. I think one thing that Arsenal were probably lacking in the past year was a left-back that was solid, didn’t get beaten in one-versus-one situations – he don’t get beat in one-v-one situations,” Cole told Sky Sports.

“But I also think the way he attacks and the timing of his attacking runs, it brings a different element to Arsenal and a different way to attack.

“And he’s got a great delivery on him, as we just saw earlier, a great ball in that ended up with a corner. So he’s been very good for Arsenal I think.’

He continued: “He’s been solid. He came to Arsenal with high expectations, watching him at Celtic he was brilliant.

“And then he came carrying an injury, he didn’t start the season and now he’s starting to get back to fitness and, for me, being a star of this Arsenal defence.

“Whether he plays in a three of just as an out-and-out left-back, I think he has top qualities. He can play into a striker, he can join the attacks well, he’s got quality of pass, he can defend in one-v-one situations.

“He seems like a defender that doesn’t want to be beaten, he’s not happy when crosses go in. So I think for Arsenal he’s a great player. Not one for the future, but of course he can improve, but he’s been brilliant so far for Arsenal.”

Tierney has made two assists in 18 games in all competitions in his debut season at the north London side.

Arsenal signed Tierney in a £25m deal from Scottish Premier League champions Celtic last summer.

Tierney was a key player for the Hoops during his six-season stint as a member of the first-team squad.

The Arsenal star won four Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

Tierney has made 12 appearances for the Scotland national team but the Arsenal star is facing competition from Liverpool FC defender Andy Robertson for the left-back spot.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a difficult clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

