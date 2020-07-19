Jamie Carrager raves about ‘great’ Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man City

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher hailed Mikel Arteta’s “great management” after Arsenal reached the FA Cup final thanks to a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night but there was an element of fortunate given that the Premier League champions made two big mistakes for Arsenal’s two goals.

Arsenal produced a compact and rugged performance to keep Manchester City at bay throughout the FA Cup semi-final clash despite the Citizens having a lot of possession.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Arsenal played 17 passes before the Gabon international produced a world-class finish to score his first FA Cup goal of the season.

The 31-year-old extended Arsenal’s lead with 19 minutes to go when Kieran Tierney found Aubameyang with a lofted pass before the Gunners skipper placed a finish between Ederson’s legs.

Arsenal looked much better defensively than they did almost a month ago when the Gunners suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was impressed with Arsenal’s improvement under Arteta after the Gunners reached the FA Cup final.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Arteta joined Arsenal with everyone expecting Pep style football every week. Arsenal haven’t got the players (yet) for that, so he’s changed the shape & adapted his idea to beat the best 2 teams in the country in 4 days. That’s great management. #ARSMCI.”

Arteta took over the reins of Arsenal from Unai Emery back in December after his compatriot struggled to rebuild the Gunners in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder has the opportunity to win a trophy in his first season in charge when the Gunners take on either Chelsea FC or Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Gunners will switch their focus back to the Premier League this week when Arsenal take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Arsenal will take on Watford in their final Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

