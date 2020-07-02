Mikel Arteta previews Arsenal’s FA Cup showdown with Man City

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta insists that he is looking forward to Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City later this month – but he admits that it will be a “tricky” tie for his side.

The north London side booked their spot in the last four thanks to their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the quarter-finals at the weekend.

Manchester City, meanwhile, progressed through to the semi-finals thanks to their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the last eight.

Arteta will now come up against his former employers for the second time in recent weeks, after Manchester City claimed a thumping 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League clash at The Etihad last month.

The Spanish head coach admits that it will be a tough test against Pep Guardiola’s men, but he insists that his side are looking forward to the Wembley showdown on the weekend of 18-19 July.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “We [he and Guardiola] have spoken a few times in recent weeks.

“Facing them in the semi-final is tricky but if you want to win the title you have to beat the best teams.

“He’s a person who I have huge respect for. When I want advice, he’s always willing to help.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Wolves in the English top flight.

After that, the Gunners will play Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC in their forthcoming clashes in the Premier League.

Attentions will gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window in the coming weeks as Arteta ponders bolstering his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

However, it remains to be seen what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on top-flight clubs’ ability to bring in players in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip