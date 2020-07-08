Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in James Rodriguez as Real Madrid look to offload the Colombia international this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Rodriguez’s time at Real Madrid could be up as the La Liga giants look to cash in on the 28-year-old.

The same article states that Rodriguez looks unlikely to remain at Real Madrid after making just eight appearances in their La Liga title challenge this term.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are unlikely to retain Rodriguez’s services and one of the standout stars of the 2014 World Cup has made it clear that he wants to seek a new challenge.

Marca claim that Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves are all interested in the experienced midfielder ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The report suggests that a stumbling block to any potential transfer to a Premier League club could be his £6.3m-a-year salary at Real Madrid.

The same article reveals that Rodriguez rejected a move to Manchester United in 2013 when he opted to move to AS Monaco from FC Porto rather than complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Rodriguez has previously worked with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian head coach’s stint in charge of Real Madrid.

The Colombia international has not fulfilled his promise after introducing himself to the football world during the 2014 World Cup.

In spite of not having played a key role at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, Rodriguez has still won the Bundesliga title twice and the La Liga crown as well as two Champions League titles.

His other honours include three Portuguese top-flight titles, the Europa League, the Spanish Super Cup, the German Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

