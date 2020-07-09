Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about Dani Ceballos’ future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he would be delighted if Arsenal were to be able to negotiate a permanent deal to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

The Spanish playmaker is coming to the end of his loan spell at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from the Spanish club last summer.

Ceballos has enjoyed a growing influence in the Arsenal team in recent games, with the Spaniard having impressed during the north London side’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old has notched up two assists in the Premier League this season and he is yet to score a goal in the English top flight.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has clearly been impressed by what he has seen from Ceballos in recent weeks, and he has admitted that he would be keen to see the Gunners extend his stay at The Emirates.

“He’s not in our hands so the clubs will need to have a communication and see what we can do,” Arteta said of Ceballos in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard.

“I’m really happy with him, the way he’s evolving and I love how much he likes to play football – the passion he puts into every training session, and in every game, you just have to see his celebrations.”

The Arsenal head coach then spoke about Ceballos’ future once again at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night.

Asked about Ceballos’ situation at the club, Arteta replied: “I am really happy with him, I think it is something that the club has to go a little bit further with Real Madrid on.

“At the moment he is playing very well, I am really happy with him and he is a big talent and still has a lot of things to improve.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face bitter local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

After that game, the Gunners will take on Liverpool FC in the top flight, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday 18 July at Wembley.

