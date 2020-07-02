Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops fresh hint about his Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he plans to hold further talks with Arsenal in the coming weeks about his future at the club.

The Gabon international once again proved his importance to the north London side on Wednesday night when he scored two of the Gunners’ four goals in their 4-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has now scored 22 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the north London side this season.

However, his future has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal will be keen not to face the prospect of losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer, and the Gunners are widely believed to be keen to keep the forward at the club and convince him to sign a new deal.

The Gunners were handed a boost on Wednesday with the news that Bukayo Saka had signed a new contract with the north London side.

And Aubameyang was quizzed about his own future immediately after Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Norwich.

Asked if he will delight Arsenal fans and follow Saka’s lead in signing a new contract, Aubameyang told BT Sport: “I know, I know! [laughing] I’m really happy that Bukayo signed da ting!

“And now we’ll see [about me]. We’ll talk with the club and we’re going to see what’s going to happen.

“But first of all I’m really focused on the games, this end of the season, so we will see.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to face Wolves in the top flight.

