Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid about loan deal for Dani Ceballos – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Dani Ceballos for another season on loan – but they face competition from the likes of AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis, according to reports.

The Daily Express is reporting that the north London side are keen to extend the Spanish playmaker’s stay at The Emirates after he spent the season on loan to the Gunners from Real Madrid.

Ceballos has been in decent form for the north London side since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic in England, and Arsenal are thought to be eager to land his services on a permanent basis.

However, the same story is reporting that due to financial constraints, there is more chance of Arsenal sealing another loan deal with Real Madrid for a further season.

The article also reports that AC Milan, Valencia and Real Betis have all also approached Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Ceballos on a loan deal for next season.

It is claimed in the same story that a failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could be a key factor in whether Ceballos agrees to stay at The Emirates or not.

Ceballos has notched up two assists in the Premier League this season after starting 15 games and making five substitute appearances in the top flight for Mikel Arteta’s men.

He has been in good form in recent games and has started Arsenal’s most recent three outings in the top flight.

Ceballos will be hoping to feature for the Gunners when they take on local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby clash away from home in the Premier League.

