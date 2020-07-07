England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to admit that Arsenal look like they are making some good progress under Mikel Arteta after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Gunners headed into the game looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League after a recent good spell of form under the Spanish head coach.

Arsenal started brightly at The Emirates and they took the lead in the 21st minute when Bukayo Saka latched onto Dani Ceballos’ fine through-ball and teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who duly fired home from close range.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men 75th minute when Eddie Nketiah was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

And Leiceser then equalised in the 85th minute when Jamie Vardy poked home from close range to earn a point for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Former England and Leicester City star Lineker took to Twitter in the first half to react to Arsenal’s strong start and praise Kasper Schmeichel for his performance in goal for the Foxes.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: The brilliant @kschmeichel1 keeping @LCFC in this, but fear the worst. @Arsenal clearly improving under Arteta.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on what he was seeing as the game panned out.

“Whisper it quietly but Arsenal are beginning to look like a football team again….” Morgan tweeted during the first half.

Despite praising Arsenal for their performance, Lineker could not hide his delight when Leicester City netted their equaliser late in the game. He wrote: “Yesssss!”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby away from home.

The Gunners will then play Liverpool FC before their crunch FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City on Saturday 18 July.

