England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Bukayo Saka after the youngster helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form this season and he recently committed his long-term future to the Gunners by signing a new contract with the north London side.

Saka opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a superb swivel and shot from inside the box as he netted his first Premier League goal of the season.

Second-half substitute Alexandre Lacazette then put the result beyond doubt when he fired home a low and precise finish in the 86th minute to wrap up the three points for the Gunners.

Saka has now scored four goals and made nine assists in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

And England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by what he saw from Saka at Molineux on Saturday evening.

Posting on Twitter after Saka’s opener, Lineker wrote: “Is there a position

@BukayoSaka87 can’t play? The finish of a top class striker there.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star John Hartson took to social media to voice his thoughts after the final whistle.

Hartson wrote: “Arsenal it’s a big win against the 6th place team away from home.. champions league spot. I’m not sure certainly European football on the agenda, still some tough fixtures to play. Great win credit where it’s due 👍🏻.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday with a home clash against Leicester City.

They will then take on Tottenham and Liverpool FC in their next two top-flight games, before their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Saturday 18 July.

