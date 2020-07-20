Ray Parlour offers advice to Arsenal board about summer signings

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal’s board to back Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

The north London club are likely to be linked with a number of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as the Gunners look to strengthen ahead of Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

However, the amount of money on offer for Arteta in the forthcoming transfer window remains to be seen, with the Gunners having missed out on a place in the Champions League for another season.

Arteta will no doubt be keen to strengthen his squad with the right additions this summer as he looks to transform Arsenal into top-four challengers next season.

And former Arsenal midfielder Parlour believes that it is crucial that the Gunners offer their full backing to Arteta in the summer window.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Parlour said: “Arteta is the right man to take the club forward and you have to take a gamble to get better players.

“The problem will be attracting the players. They have to sell the club.

“Investment will be very important. To get back into the Champions League, which is massive revenue, it probably takes a bit of a gamble. More quality of players.

“Football is all about money now. To have any chance to break back in the top four you have to spend money.

“It doesn’t always mean buying really expensive players – it’s about the right recruitment. Look at the positions you need.

“Your scouting has to come into their own. And they need the right characters.”

Arsenal, who booked their spot in the FA Cup final thanks to an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday night, will return to Premier League action on Tuesday with a trip to Aston Villa.

The Gunners will then complete their Premier League campaign when they host Watford at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger, and they have not finished in the top four since they came second in 2015-16.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip