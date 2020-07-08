Jamie Redknapp praises Dani Ceballos during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Leicester

Jamie Redknapp praises Dani Ceballos for his performance in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 July 2020, 06:00 UK
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Dani Ceballos following his fine display during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Spanish playmaker made his 15th start of the Premier League season at The Emirates as he continued his recent good form in the Arsenal team.

Ceballos was involved in Arsenal’s opener when he threaded a brilliant pass through to Bukayo Saka, who set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon international fired home from inside the box.

However, Jamie Vardy netted an equaliser in the 85th minute after Eddie Nketiah was sent off midway through the second half as Leicester City earned a point from the game.

The 23-year-old Ceballos, who is on loan to Arsenal from Real Madrid, has been in good form in recent games – and former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp was highly impressed by Ceballos’ contribution as he praised the playmaker following his involvement in Aubameyang’s goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Redknapp said: “It’s a lovely bit of play by Ceballos [for Saka’s goal].

“It’s been a masterclass from him in the first half. He always looks to play that pass. He dissects the defence and Saka, once he gets onto it, takes Jonny Evans on.

“Ceballos has been instrumental in everything they’ve done [in the first half].

“We saw glimpses when he first came to Arsenal, then he struggled under [Unai] Emery and got left out of the team. But right now, he’s the man in form and he’s making them tick in that midfield area.”

The draw left Arsenal in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points behind Manchester United, who play Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Next up for the Gunners is their north London derby showdown against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the north Londoners will take on Liverpool FC, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City on 18 July.

