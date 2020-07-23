Mikel Arteta updates Arsenal fans on Mesut Ozil situation

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he does not know whether Mesut Ozil will ever play for Arsenal again.

The German playmaker was once again left out completely from the Arsenal squad on Tuesday night as the north London side slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Ozil has not yet made a single appearance for Arsenal since the return of the Premier League last month and that’s despite the player himself declaring that he is ready to return to action.

The 31-year-old is Arsenal’s highest-paid player and is widely reported to earn around £350,000 a week with the north London side. His current contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Now, Arteta has cast further doubt on Ozil’s future at The Emirates by admitted that he isn’t sure if the German will feature for the Gunners again.

Asked whether Ozil would be seen again playing in an Arsenal shirt, Arteta said before the loss to Villa: “I don’t know.

“He’s training with the team and he’s available for selection and we’ll make decisions on a daily basis.”

World Cup winner Ozil has scored one goal and made two assists in 18 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in total this season. However, he has not featured for the Gunners since the 1-0 win over West Ham United at The Emirates back on 3 March.

The north London side will complete their Premier League campaign on Sunday afternoon when they take on Watford at The Emirates looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Arsenal – who finished fifth last season – will then attempt to win their first trophy under Arteta when they take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip