Arsenal star Mesut Ozil tells friends where his future lies – report

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has told friends that he will only consider a move to the USA or Turkey once his contract expires at Arsenal, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the German playmaker would only think about a move to one of those two countries, but he still remains determined to see out the final year of his contract at The Emirates.

Ozil is believed to earn around £350,000 a week with the Gunners, and according to the same article, Arsenal would “love” to cut their losses and offload the 31-year-old this summer.

According to the same story, however, Ozil has no intentions of quitting Arsenal this summer and will resist any attempts for the Gunners to sell him, before he is able to open talks with foreign clubs about a potential transfer in January.

Ozil has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Arsenal team this season, with the playmaker having only featured 18 times in the Premier League so far.

The former Real Madrid star has scored one goal and has made two assists in the top flight this term, and he has still not featured for Mikel Arteta’s men since the resumption of Premier League football following the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing to return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the north London derby.

After that, the Gunners will take on Liverpool FC at The Emirates, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday 18 July.

