Piers Morgan has taken to social media to back Mikel Arteta’s stern stance on Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

Ozil’s future has been a constant source of uncertainty in recent weeks due to the fact that he has not yet featured for the Gunners since the return of top-flight football last month.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner’s most recent display for the Gunners came back in early March against West Ham United, and he was once again left out of the Arsenal squad entirely for the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ozil, who has one more year left on his current contract with the Gunners.

However, celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan has clearly been pleased by the way Arteta has been handling the situation regarding Ozil at The Emirates.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday night, Morgan wrote: “I love the way @m8arteta has called Ozil’s bluff. Arsenal doesn’t need lazy overpaid self-absorbed sicknote wastrels. We need the kind of men whose pride in the shirt & support for the manager drove them to beat Liverpool & City. I’m 100% behind you, Mikel. 👊.”

Ozil has only made 18 appearances in the Premier League in total this season and he has scored one goal and made two assists for the north London side.

The German has won three FA Cups with the Gunners since having signed for Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they complete their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Watford at The Emirates.

The north London side will then attempt to win their first trophy under Arteta when they take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August.

