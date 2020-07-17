Alan Shearer praises Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson

Alan Shearer praises Reiss Nelson after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 17 July 2020, 04:45 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer praised Reiss Nelson for showing maturity in front of goal as the youngster helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the first half at The Emirates through Sadio Mane, but goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Nelson helped the Gunners to claim the three points and end the Reds’ hopes of setting a new points record in the English top flight.

Nelson, 20, has been in good form for the north London side in recent games and he has been a constant presence in Mikel Arteta’s team since the return of the Premier League last month.

And former England striker Shearer was particularly impressed by the way Nelson took his goal against the Merseyside outfit on Wednesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Shearer said: “I was really impressed, there was no panic at all for someone from so young.

“He won’t have been in that position many times, but he doesn’t panic.

“He takes the touch with the left foot and sticks it away with the right.

“He’s under pressure, he hasn’t really got that much time to think about it, which probably helped him.”

Wednesday night’s goal was Nelson’s first in the Premier League this season, with the midfielder having made 16 appearances in the top flight so far this term.

Nelson will be hoping to feature for the north London side when they return to FA Cup action on Saturday night with a clash against Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals.

After that, Arsenal will complete their Premier League campaign with games against Aston Vill and Watford, as they bid to try and seal a spot in the Europa League for next season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker talks up ‘excellent, underrated’ Chelsea FC star
Rio Ferdinand
‘Top level’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
ESPN pundit predicts where Man United will finish this season
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker talks up ‘excellent, underrated’ Chelsea FC star
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Graeme Souness
‘Armchairs’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal
Gary Neville
Gary Neville urges Man United to make key signing this summer
Frank Lampard
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues summer transfer warning to Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network