Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer praised Reiss Nelson for showing maturity in front of goal as the youngster helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the first half at The Emirates through Sadio Mane, but goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Nelson helped the Gunners to claim the three points and end the Reds’ hopes of setting a new points record in the English top flight.

Nelson, 20, has been in good form for the north London side in recent games and he has been a constant presence in Mikel Arteta’s team since the return of the Premier League last month.

And former England striker Shearer was particularly impressed by the way Nelson took his goal against the Merseyside outfit on Wednesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Shearer said: “I was really impressed, there was no panic at all for someone from so young.

“He won’t have been in that position many times, but he doesn’t panic.

“He takes the touch with the left foot and sticks it away with the right.

“He’s under pressure, he hasn’t really got that much time to think about it, which probably helped him.”

Wednesday night’s goal was Nelson’s first in the Premier League this season, with the midfielder having made 16 appearances in the top flight so far this term.

Nelson will be hoping to feature for the north London side when they return to FA Cup action on Saturday night with a clash against Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals.

After that, Arsenal will complete their Premier League campaign with games against Aston Vill and Watford, as they bid to try and seal a spot in the Europa League for next season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip