Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Norwich City

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand praised Arsenal for getting the job done after they claimed a 4-0 win over Norwich City to move into seventh place in the Premier League table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he capitalised on an error from Tim Krul to fire home from close range.

Granit Xhaka then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 37th minute when he scored with a low finish to put Arsenal in control of the game at The Emirates.

Aubameyang then netted his second of the night and Arsenal’s third in the 67th minute when he once again capitalised on poor defending from Norwich.

And Cedric Soares completed the rout with a long-range strike in the 81st minute, just moments after having come on to make his Arsenal debut.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was full of praise for the way Arsenal went out to secure the victory.

“Today, you have to give them [Arsenal] credit,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the final whistle. “They went out there and performed well.

“Yes, Norwich were sloppy but Arsenal still had to take the game on and finish it off. Mikel Arteta will be a pleased man, I’m sure.”

Meanwhile, fellow BT Sport pundit Martin Keown felt that the victory underlined the importance of Arsenal tying Aubameyang down to a new contract, with the Gabon forward’s current deal set to expire next summer.

Keown said: “They are building towards the future. Arsenal expected to beat Norwich. In the end, Aubameyang was just too good.

“I think it just comes down to that – can Arsenal afford for him [Aubameyang] to leave? That’s going to run and run.

“They’re desperate to get him signed up for next season. You need a player like that in your team – it gives everyone else belief that you can win football matches.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Wolves.

