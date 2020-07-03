Rio Ferdinand tells Arsenal to build team around these three players

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal should build their team around Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Joe Willock.

Arsenal were handed a boost on Wednesday when Saka committed his future to the north London side by signing a new contract with the Gunners.

Saka has been a top performer for Arsenal this season, with the 18-year-old having made four assists in 21 Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Martinelli and Willock have also emerged as promising youngsters in the Arsenal squad as Mikel Arteta looks to guide the north London side up the Premier League table in the coming seasons.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Arsenal fans should be encouraged by some of the youthful talent in their squad, and the ex-centre-half feels that Saka, Martinelli and Willock will be key players for the Gunners in the coming seasons.

Speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “I think the great thing about Saka, and seeing his tweet there and his statement when he was talking there, is that he loves the club and he believes in the philosophy and he wants to move forward with the club and improve here.

“They’ve got to get more players to build around that. And I’d build this club around him, around [Gabriel] Martinelli, and around [Joe] Willock.

“These young players that have come through and the badge means something to these young boys.

“And they need players around that to build within that as well, to understand that, to come in and accept that this is the place they want to be and they believe in the management and they want to go forward together.”

Arsenal are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification begins to hot up.

The north London side, who were 4-0 winners over Norwich City on Wednesday night, will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal ended up in fifth place and without a trophy under Unai Emery last season, before the Spaniard was sacked and replaced by Arteta at the end of last year.

