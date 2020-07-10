Kieran Tierney: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Kieran Tierney has praised the “brilliant” Mikel Arteta for impact he has been having at The Emirates since taking charge.

The Gunners initially made a slow start to the return of Premier League football with back to back defeats by Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, the north London side have bounced back in recent games, with the Gunners having won three of their last four fixtures in the English top flight.

Tierney has been enjoying a run of games in the Arsenal team following his arrival from Celtic in the summer transfer window last year.

And the Scottish full-back has praised Arteta for the way he has been able to help galvanise the Arsenal squad in recent weeks.

Asked where Arsenal’s collective spirit and organisation had come from, Tierney said: “The boss. He has been brilliant. We had a period to work closely and obviously coming back we had a few weeks to work without games.

“The first few results we got weren’t ideal, but we are building something here. It won’t happen overnight but we’re progressing well.”

The 23-year-old has made a total of 11 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

Tierney will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday with their north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

Arsenal will then host Liverpool FC at The Emirates next week, before they turn their attentions towards their crunch FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday 18 July.

The north London side – who finished fifth and without a trophy last season – will then complete their Premier League campaign with games against Aston Villa and Watford.

