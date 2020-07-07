Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have contacted Newcastle United about a potential deal to sign Allan Saint-Maximin, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le 10 Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal to sign the French winger to bolster their attack ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A giants Napoli after the Italian side made their interest in the 23-year-old known to the Magpies.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Napoli have both contacted Saint-Maximin’s representatives to gauge his interest in a move to London or Naples.

Le 10 Sport report that neither Arsenal nor Napoli have made a firm offer to sign the France international despite their interest in the former Nice midfielder.

The report goes on to add that Saint-Maximin is still tied down to Newcastle for another five seasons, with the winger having only moved to St James’ Park last summer.

The France star has scored three times and has made four assists in 19 starts and three substitute appearances in a decent first season in the Premier League.

Newcastle paid £16.5m to Nice for the services of Saint-Maximin last summer after his impressive performances in the French top flight.

He scored 11 times for 74 games for Nice during his two seasons at the Ligue 1 side.

Saint-Maximin started his career at Saint-Etienne before loans spells at Hannover 96 and Bastia before he spent one season at AS Monaco.

Arsenal have won their last three Premier League games to offer hope of still securing a spot in the Champions League or Europa League next term.

The Gunners will host Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night before Arteta’s side face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby next Sunday afternoon.

