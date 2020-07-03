Arsenal could sign proven France striker from FC Barcelona – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal and Inter Milan could end up with Antoine Griezmann this summer as FC Barcelona look to end the forward’s spell at Camp Nou, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that the Gunners could benefit from the France international falling out of favour at the La Liga giants as Griezmann’s future in Cataluna looks uncertain.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are running out of patience with Griezmann after the 29-year-old’s unimpressive form in his first season at the Camp Nou.

According to the same story, the Spanish giants aren’t prepared to tolerate Griezmann’s poor form and FC Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses less than 12 months after his arrival at the club.

The Express go on to report that Arsenal and Inter Milan could end up with Griezmann as FC Barcelona are interested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez.

The article suggests Griezmann could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Aubameyang or Arsenal defensive midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the summer transfer window.

Griezmann has only scored eight times as well as making four assists in 28 starts and four substitute appearances in his first season as a FC Barcelona player.

The World Cup winner netted 133 times in 257 games in all competitions for Atletico Madrid during his five-season stay at the Spanish side.

Arsenal were 4-0 winners against Norwich City at The Emirates on Wednesday evening thanks to goals from Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares against the Canaries.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in seventh place and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish after Frank Lampard’s side lost 3-2 to West Ham on Wednesday night.

Arsenal will take on top-seven rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in a game that could effect their chances of securing European football next season.

