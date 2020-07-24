Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will commit his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract with the Gunners this summer.

The Gabon international’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal will be keen to avoid losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer and could be forced to sell him before then if the prolific forward does not commit to a new contract at The Emirates.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top performer in front of goal this season, with the forward having scored 26 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Arteta’s men this term.

The player himself has remained tight-lipped about his contract situation as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

Now, however, Arteta has appeared to indicate that he is feeling hopeful that the 31-year-old forward will commit his long-term future to the north London side and sign a new contract.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Arteta said: “I don’t know, to put a date right now is very difficult.

“I like the way the conversations are going, I like what I’m hearing. I’m sure for both parties, the quicker we can do it, the better for everyone.

“I am confident he will extend his stay.”

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Watford at home in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Gabon international will then be hoping to fire Arsenal to FA Cup glory when the Gunners take on London rivals Chelsea FC in the final on 1 August at Wembley.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, but they will secure a spot in next season’s Champions League if they win the FA Cup this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip