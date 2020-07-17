Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos (Photo: Dani Ceballos / Instagram)

Arsenal have been quoted £23m to sign Dani Ceballos in a permanent deal from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in making the 23-year-old’s switch to the Emirates Stadium a permanent move this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from La Liga duo Real Betis and Valencia in the summer transfer window as his future at Real Madrid looks uncertain.

According to the same story, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane doesn’t view Ceballos as part of his plans for los Blancos, opening up the possibility of a summer transfer.

The report goes on to suggest that the Spanish giants are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £23m for the Spain international in the current transfer window.

The article adds that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of Ceballos given that the playmaker has started all but one of their Premier League games since the return of the top flight following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ceballos is thought to be keen to secure regular first-team football ahead of next summer’s European championship, according to Marca.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder was a second-half substitute in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners secured three points thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson in the first half after Sadio Mane had broken the deadlock for the Premier League champions.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in their next fixture on Saturday when the Gunners take on Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa and Watford in their final two league games of the season.

