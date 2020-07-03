Arsenal want David Luiz to convince Brazil defender to move to The Emirates – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are hoping that David Luiz can persuade his Brazil team-mate Thiago Silva to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to a report in England.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the experienced 35-year-old on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The same article states that the Gunners are facing competition from their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well as Everton for the veteran defender’s signature.

According to the same story, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already held discussions with Silva about the possibility of a move to the north London side this summer.

Le10Sport claim that Luiz could play a big role in Silva’s transfer to Arsenal given that the pair were centre-half partners for both Brazil and PSG in the past.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti previously worked with Silva during his stint in charge of PSG, while Mourinho will be hoping the PSG defender will want to link up with his former team-mate Lucas Moura.

Silva has a wealth of experience, having played for AC Milan and PSG over the past 10 years since his move to European football from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2009.

The Brazil star won the Serie A title and Coppa Italia during a three-year spell at AC Milan before he completed a switch to PSG in the 2012 summer transfer window.

Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups and five French League Cups during his decorated spell at the French side.

Arsenal will make the trip to Wolves in the Premier League this weekend fresh from their 4-0 win over Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

