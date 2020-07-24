Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up a potential bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90MIN is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old but Mikel Arteta’s side are facing competition from their rivals Manchester City.

The same article states that the Citizens are thought to be considering a bid to bring Luiz back to the Etihad Stadium despite selling the South American in a £15m deal to the Villa Park outfit last summer.

According to the same story, Manchester City have a buy-back clause that they’re prepared to activate to sign the former Vasco Da Gama player and reinforce their midfield options.

But 90MIN claim that Arsenal are set to go to battle with Manchester City for Luiz’s signature given that Arteta is a “long-standing admirer” of the Aston Villa star.

The media outlet suggest that the Spanish head coach can use his connections to negotiate a good deal for Arsenal in their pursuit of the 5ft 9ins defensive midfielder.

Luiz has scored three goals and has made two assists in 34 games in the Premier League this season following his move to Aston Villa from Manchester City last summer.

The Brazilian central midfielder spent two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona where he made 46 appearances in a bid to get more first-team experience.

Luiz failed to make an appearance for Manchester City before the 22-year-old was sold to Aston Villa last summer.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Aston Villa on Tuesday night after Trezeguet scored a winner against the Gunners to bolster their hopes of securing their Premier League status for another season.

The Gunners will take on Watford at The Emirates on Sunday, while Manchester City will play Norwich City.

