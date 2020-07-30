Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has admitted that he’s worried Chelsea FC could try to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine shot-stopper enjoyed a strong end to the 2019-20 Premier League season after Martinez stepped into the void left by Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno following the German’s injury.

Martinez seized his chance to shine in Mikel Arteta’s side following a series of impressive performances from the Arsenal backup goalkeeper to help the Gunners reach the FA Cup final.

The Arsenal shot-stopper received rave reviews for his performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Premier League runners up Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea FC are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s inconsistent performances in his second season at Stamford Bridge.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper has received criticism for his poor performances despite being signed in a £71m deal from La Liga side Atheltic Bilbao in 2018.

Chelsea FC have been linked with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana and Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak.

Former Arsenal striker Wright is worried that Chelsea FC could look to test the north London side’s resolve to keep Martinez ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“When you go to a No.2, the first thing you do is worry because you think, ‘Has he had enough games? Will he be able to deal with the pressure?'” Wright told the Kelly and Wright Show.

“Obviously there’s no fans there, but everybody spoke about Emi and how good he is, but I didn’t realise how good he was because I didn’t see enough of him.

“I saw him in some cup games but he’s commanding, he makes great saves, he’s good on the ground, he’s got everything for a No.2.

“The thing that frightens me now with him is that when Bernd Leno does come back and he is fit, why would he want to continue as a No.2 when he’s played to this level being a No.1? He will surely want to go and be a No 1 now.”

Wright added: “What frightens me is you look at someone like Frank [Lampard] and you look at what Chelsea’s doing, you just say to yourself, ‘Do you know something? Can we prise him away?'”

The Argentine goalkeeper has made 36 appearances for the north London side despite being at the club since 2011.

Martinez has kept five clean sheets in his last 10 games in all competitions for the north London side.

Arsenal finished in eighth place and three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur after ending the campaign with their lowest-ever points tally for a Premier League season.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday in search of their first piece of silverware under Arteta.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip