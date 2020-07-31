Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up an offer for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the Aston Villa captain ahead of 2020-21 Premier League season following Grealish’s impressive performances for the Birmingham side.

The same article states that the Gunners are facing competition from Manchester United for Grealish’s signature as the Red Devils are long-term admirers of the England Under-21 international.

According to the same story, Aston Villa have set their asking price for Grealish at £80m after the attacking midfielder’s influential performances to help secure the club’s top-flight status.

The report claims that Arsenal have registered their interest in Grealish but Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t made a concrete offer for the English playmaker.

Sky Sports add that Aston Villa are hoping to build a team around Grealish over the coming season after the Villa Park outfit secured their top-flight status for another term.

Grealish has scored eight goals and has made six assists in the Premier League this season to prove that he can thrive in the top tier of English football.

The 24-year-old scored Aston Villa’s goal in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table this season after Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December.

The Gunners will take on their bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday night as Arteta looks to win his first trophy as Arsenal boss.

The north London side have won the FA Cup more times than any other club.

