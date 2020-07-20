Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to activate the contract release clause of highly-rated Sporting Lisbon teenager Joelson Fernandes, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 17-year-old following his impressive performances for the Portuguese side over the past month or so.

The same article states that the 17-year-old is the latest sensation to come through Sporting Lisbon’s famed academy that has produced talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

According to the same story, Sporting Lisbon have tried to convince the promising winger to extend his contract to 2025 but Fernandes hasn’t yet put pen to paper on a new deal.

The report states that the Portuguese club want to double the teenager’s contract release clause but Fernandes is still available for £40m given that the forward hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The same article claims that Arsenal have an advantage in the race to sign Fernandes given that his agent is Kia Joorabchian, who has worked closely with the Gunners in recent seasons.

The Portuguese media outlet claim that Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Serie A outfit Juventus are both interested in Fernandes but the European duo could struggle to justify paying the winger’s asking price.

The 17-year-old has made three appearances for Portugal’s Under-17 side as he continues to progress through the youth ranks ahead of a potential debut for the senior team.

Fernandes made his Liga NOS debut against Gil Vicente last month before he featured against Moreirense and FC Porto.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice at Wembley.

The Gunners will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

