Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Mikel Arteta should look to sign Manchester City defender John Stones to reignite his career at Arsenal, according to Jamie Redknapp.

The England international has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Eastlands outfit to raise questions about the centre-half’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

Stones was part of Guardiola’s side that won successive Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019 following his big-money move to Manchester City from Everton four years ago.

The £47.5m defender has been limited to 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City.

Stones has struggled with injuries and a loss of form to limit his playing time under the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager in the current campaign.

Arsenal manager Arteta worked with the 26-year-old during his stint as Guardiola’s assistant manager before the ex-Gunners captain took over the reins of the north London club in December.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp believes that Arsenal should look to sign Stones given the Gunners need a centre-half and the England defender needs to kickstart his career.

“It’s a big day for Manchester City and all eyes will be on the outcome of their European ban hearing. But I’m also wondering, what’s next for John Stones?” Redknapp told the Daily Mail.

“One of Virgil van Dijk’s biggest assets is his decision-making. He knows when to play and when to put the ball into row Z. With Stones, that’s been a downfall.

“He is quick, strong and brave in the air but he’s made high-profile mistakes.

“The spotlight has been on him since he was signed from Everton for £47.5m so his errors always catch attention.

“But Stones is still only 26 — the same age Van Dijk was when he joined Liverpool. He is young enough to mould, but has only started once in the league under Pep Guardiola since January.

“Arsenal need a centre back, and Mikel Arteta knows Stones from his City days. That could be a good fit.”

Stones moved to Manchester City in a £47.5m deal from Everton in the 2016 summer transfer window following his impressive performances for the Merseyside outfit.

The England defender has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield since his move to Manchester City four years ago.

Stones was a 72nd-minute substitute in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Brighton at the weekend ahead of their mid-week clash against Bournemouth at The Etihad.

Arsenal have struggled defensively throughout the current campaign as David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos struggle for form.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

