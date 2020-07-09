Martin Keown claims 21-year-old isn’t good enough for Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown reckons that Arsenal could be tempted into selling Matteo Guendouzi this summer, adding that the French midfielder “isn’t good enough” for his former club.

Guendouzi has been linked with a potential move away from the north London side this summer after his poor behaviour in the aftermath of Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

The 21-year-old’s attitude and professionalism have been called into question by some ex-players and pundits over the past month to raise concerns about his future at Arsenal.

Reports last month suggested that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid may be interested in the former Lorient star if Arsenal decide to sell the central midfielder.

The French starlet hasn’t featured for Arsenal since his clash with Brighton forward Neal Maupay after the final whistle at the Amex Stadium last month, raising questions about whether Arteta plans to keep Guendouzi.

Former Arsenal defender Keown believes that Guendouzi isn’t of the required standard to play in the Gunners team and predicted that the north London side could sell the combative midfielder.

“His biggest quality is his personality, I’m not sure he’s really good enough if I’m absolutely honest,” Keown told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“I think if you do have misdemeanours and you play well on the pitch that seems to get you back in and that may be the problem for him.

“[Lucas] Torreira now is back from injury, [Granit] Xhaka is playing better in that position, [Dani] Ceballos is controlling games for Arsenal.

“It’s going to be difficult for the young man to get back in but everybody deserves a second opportunity, but it starts from the training pitch.

“They may want to use him though in terms of selling players, we talk about the financial difficulties, probably Arsenal need to sell before they can buy in the summer.

“It may be that he takes the opportunity to offload him in the summer but we’ll have to wait and see what Arteta intends to do.”

Guendouzi has shown some signs of promise over the past two seasons after Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery signed the French talent in a £8m deal from Lorient in 2018.

The 21-year-old has made one assist in 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, while the French midfielder has been booked eight times in all competitions.

Guendouzi’s only goal for Arsenal came in a win over Qarabag in the Europa League last term.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Tuesday night after Jamie Vardy cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half opener at The Emirates.

The Gunners will make the short trip to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the north London derby on Sunday afternoon.

