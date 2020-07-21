Arsenal consider Philippe Coutinho-Matteo Guendouzi swap deal with FC Barcelona - report

Arsenal could swap Matteo Guendouzi for former Liverpool FC midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 21 July 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal could sign Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal that would see Matteo Guendouzi head to FC Barcelona, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal could complete a remarkable deal with FC Barcelona that would see the Gunners offload controversial French midfielder Guendouzi this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not been impressed with Guendouzi’s performances despite the 21-year-old building a promising reputation under his predecessor Unai Emery last term.

According to the same story, Guendouzi is attracting interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A title contenders Inter Milan.

However, the Daily Mail suggest that FC Barcelona could agree to a player swap with Arsenal that would see the former Liverpool FC midfielder Coutinho head to The Emirates.

Guendouzi hasn’t played for Arsenal since the north London side lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at the end of June.

The former Lorient midfielder was involved in a spat with Brighton striker Neal Maupay at full-time to prompt Arteta to drop the 21-year-old from his starting line-up for subsequent Premier League and FA Cup games.

Coutinho won the Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich this season but the Brazil international is set to return his parent club FC Barcelona this summer.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Wembley.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night fresh from setting up a FA Cup final clash against Chelsea FC.

Arteta’s side will conclude their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Watford on Sunday.

Home »
