Arsenal ready to sell 21-year-old to fund summer transfers – report

Arsenal are ready to cash in on hot-headed French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to fund their plans to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners have made it known that they would be prepared to sell the former Lorient midfielder in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have a limited summer transfer budget but the sale of Guendouzi would help to swell the funds available to Arteta for bolstering his squad.

According to the same story, the Arsenal number 26 is the only player that Arteta would be prepared to sacrifice in his current squad to raise transfer funds.

The Daily Mail go on to add that there is interest in Guendouzi from a number of European clubs despite his poor behaviour in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton last month.

Although the English media outlet failed to name any potential suitors for the French midfielder in their report, L’Equipe claimed last week that Guendouzi had five suitors.

The respected French paper suggested that Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were all keeping tabs on Guendouzi’s situation in north London.

Arsenal signed Guendouzi in a £7m deal from Lorient under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The former PSG and Sevilla manager didn’t show any hesitation about throwing Guendouzi into the first team as the French starlet made 48 appearances in all competitions last term.

Arsenal booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend thanks to a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United after Dani Ceballos’ winner.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup last four, having lost 3-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League last month.

