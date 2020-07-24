Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal to spend big this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Jamie Redknapp has urged the Arsenal board to give Mikel Arteta significant funds in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners produced their best performance of the 2019-20 season in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

Arsenal couldn’t follow up that display with a win in the Premier League after the Gunners slumped to a 1-0 loss to relegation candidates Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The north London side are languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table and 43 points behind champions Liverpool FC as well as 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December but the Spanish head coach has endured a mix run of form despite some improvements in his tenure so far.

Former Liverpool FC and Tottenham midfielder Redknapp has urged the Arsenal hierarchy to support Arteta in the summer transfer market.

“They are way off the top four. One issue he has to deal with is Mesut Ozil, he’ll be off this summer I’m sure. He is on an awful lot of money, if you feel the player isn’t right then you have to bite the bullet and let them go,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“Auba (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) you need to get him a new contract, don’t want to get in another situation. Players like him are hard to find. I like Arteta. I look at that Arsenal back line, they will make mistakes. They need to throw money at the problem.

“He wants to play with better players, he will want to know who is coming in. yeah he gets on with his mates Lacazette and he speaks highly of Saka, he is ambitious and he wants to look at the players coming in. he is coming to the twilight of his career, he’ll be saying right I want to win something.

“Another problem they have got is (Dani) Ceballos, I really like him, will they get him back? Credit Arteta, when he first came he looked silky. If you lose him and Auba then you have problems.

“The board have to act, I’m not surprised with that plane, you have to back this manager. If you believe this is the right man, you have to back him. Arsenal is a huge club, players want to be in London, playing for clubs like this but they have to see they are ambitious, they want to win things because right now they are behind the top four.”

Arteta didn’t make any permanent signings in the January transfer window after Arsenal signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on loan from Southampton and Flamengo respectively.

Arsenal will face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the start of August as the Gunners look to win their first trophy under the former Manchester City assistant manager.

Arteta will finish his first season in charge of the north London side with a home clash against relegation candidates Watford at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will finish behind their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this term despite Spurs going through a period of transition.

