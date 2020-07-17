Mikel Arteta wants ‘quality’ Arsenal signings this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the Gunners need some 'quality, quality players' to compete in the Premier League

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 17 July 2020, 06:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has warned the Arsenal board that the Gunners need some “quality” signings to compete with their Premier League rivals next season.

The Gunners laid down a marker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign by ending their nine-game winless run against Liverpool FC thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC’s carelessness at the back played a big role in Arsenal’s narrow win after Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker made key mistakes in the mid-week clash in north London.

Senegal international Sadio Mane broke with a simple finish after Andy Robertson crossed for the Liverpool FC number 10 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were level 12 minutes later when Van Dijk’s slack pass was intercepted by Reiss Nelson, who played in Alexandre Lacazette to equalise despite Liverpool FC dominating the first half.

Liverpool FC number Alisson Becker was guilty of a mistake on the stroke of half-time when his wayward pass led to Nelson’s goal to give Arsenal the lead.

The Merseyside outfit finished with 69 per cent pass completion but Arteta’s side managed to hold on for a vital win to become just the third team to beat Liverpool FC this season.

Asked about whether he is set to get significant transfer funds in the summer transfer window, Arteta told Sky Sports:

“I don’t know. (It is) a big concern. You know, you just have to see how they build these squads.

“There is no magic, you need to improve with quality, quality players in the squad. And you need bigger squads to compete in this competition and this is the challenge.”

Arsenal will switch their focus to the FA Cup ahead of their semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night in pursuit of their first trophy under Arteta.

Liverpool FC will have a week to lick their wounds before the Premier League champions take on Chelsea FC in their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

Arteta’s side will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park next Tuesday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
‘Top level’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves salutes ‘world class’ Man United star after Crystal Palace win
Rio Ferdinand
‘Top level’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal board about summer signings
Frank Lampard
Diego Simeone sends message to Chelsea FC about 27-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves salutes ‘world class’ Man United star after Crystal Palace win
Frank Lampard
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues summer transfer warning to Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
Man United star on verge of signing new five-year contract – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network