Mikel Arteta has warned the Arsenal board that the Gunners need some “quality” signings to compete with their Premier League rivals next season.

The Gunners laid down a marker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign by ending their nine-game winless run against Liverpool FC thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC’s carelessness at the back played a big role in Arsenal’s narrow win after Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker made key mistakes in the mid-week clash in north London.

Senegal international Sadio Mane broke with a simple finish after Andy Robertson crossed for the Liverpool FC number 10 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were level 12 minutes later when Van Dijk’s slack pass was intercepted by Reiss Nelson, who played in Alexandre Lacazette to equalise despite Liverpool FC dominating the first half.

Liverpool FC number Alisson Becker was guilty of a mistake on the stroke of half-time when his wayward pass led to Nelson’s goal to give Arsenal the lead.

The Merseyside outfit finished with 69 per cent pass completion but Arteta’s side managed to hold on for a vital win to become just the third team to beat Liverpool FC this season.

Asked about whether he is set to get significant transfer funds in the summer transfer window, Arteta told Sky Sports:

“I don’t know. (It is) a big concern. You know, you just have to see how they build these squads.

“There is no magic, you need to improve with quality, quality players in the squad. And you need bigger squads to compete in this competition and this is the challenge.”

Arsenal will switch their focus to the FA Cup ahead of their semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night in pursuit of their first trophy under Arteta.

Liverpool FC will have a week to lick their wounds before the Premier League champions take on Chelsea FC in their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

Arteta’s side will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park next Tuesday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season.

