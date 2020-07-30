Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Arsenal are set to rival Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Football365, is reporting that Arsenal represent a potential escape route for Coutinho this summer after his disappointing stint at FC Barcelona.

The same article states that the Gunners have already had an initial bid rejected by the La Liga side after the north London side failed to cover Coutinho’s lavish wages.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are still hoping to work with Arsenal to secure a potential deal for the ex-Liverpool FC man ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Sport reveal that Arsenal can expect to face competition from Leicester City and Tottenham, with their top-six rivals also interested in the 28-year-old.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United have all ended their interest in the Brazil international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to reveal that Coutinho would really like to secure a return to Liverpool FC this summer but the Premier League champions are unlikely to re-sign their former number 10.

Coutinho has netted 21 times in 76 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at FC Barcelona following his £140m move to Camp Nou from the Anfield side in January 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker spent the 2019-20 Bundesliga season on loan at Bayern Munich where the 28-year-old scored nine times in 34 games in all competitions.

Coutinho has won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Bundesliga crown, the German Cup, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

