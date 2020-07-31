Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Arsenal are in pole position to sign FC Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a potential swoop to sign the South American playmaker in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have made a big effort to sign Coutinho after their director of football Raul Sanllehi contacted his former employers about a summer deal.

According to the same story, Sanllehi has a good relationship with Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian to put Arsenal in a strong position to sign the Brazil international.

The report reveals that Arsenal will have to sign Coutinho in a permanent deal and FC Barcelona have rejected the prospect of a player-plus-cash deal involving Matteo Guendouzi moving to Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Coutinho is eager to secure a return to the Premier League and he would be open to a switch to north London despite his hope of moving back to Liverpool FC.

Coutinho has netted nine times in 34 games in all competitions during his season-long loan at Bayern Munich after falling out of favour at FC Barcelona.

The 28-year-old moved to FC Barcelona in a £140m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window following his five-season stint at the Merseyside outfit.

Although Coutinho has won two La Liga titles at Camp Nou, the South American playmaker has struggled to have a telling impact at the Spanish giants over the past 30 months.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening in search of their first trophy under Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta. The Gunners finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table.

