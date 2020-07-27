Arsenal draw up four-man shortlist to replace Aubameyang – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le 10 Sport, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are planning for the Gabon international’s potential departure at the north London side in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have prepared for Aubameyang’s potential departure by drawing up a shortlist of four strikers who could replace the Arsenal captain.

According to the same story, Arsenal have placed Wolves striker Raul Jimenez at the top of the wishlist to replace Aubameyang given his impressive return of 17 goals in the Premier League this term.

The report goes on to suggest that the Gunners are also considering a bid for Lyon striker Memphis Depay, who left Manchester United for the Ligue 1 side in 2016.

Le 10 Sport reveal that Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is also being considered as a replacement for Aubameyang by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following his previous stints at British clubs Celtic and Fulham.

The French media outlet name Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin as the final forward on Arteta’s wish-list after the French star scored three times and made four assists this term.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s standout player over the past two and a half seasons despite the north London side’s well-documented struggles under Unai Emery and Arteta.

The Gabon striker has scored 20 times in 35 games in the Premier League this season but the Gunners are still languishing in mid-table despite Aubameyang’s goals.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend thanks to Aubameyang’s two goals at Wembley.

The Gunners will take on their bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday 1 August.

