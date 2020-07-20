Robin van Persie replies when asked about the signings Arsenal need

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has suggested that Mikel Arteta doesn’t need many new players in the summer transfer window after Arsenal’s impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

The Gunners pulled off a FA Cup upset at Wembley after the north London side were 2-0 winners against Pep Guardiola’s side to book their place in the showpiece next month.

Arsenal broke the deadlock in the first half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a superb move that was made up of 17 passes before the Gunners captain finished clinically in the 19th minute.

The Gunners managed to soak up a lot of pressure from Manchester City before the Gabon international sealed their place in the FA Cup final with his second goal to complete a brilliant counter-attacking move.

Arsenal defence managed to keep the Premier League’s top goal-scorers at bay as David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi produced workmanlike performances as part of Arteta’s back three.

The north London side have struggled with consistency throughout the current campaign to prompt links to a host of different players in the summer transfer window.

Asked by BT Sport host Jake Humphrey whether Arsenal need a lot of new signings ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, Van Persie replied: “Yes and no.

“I’m not a big believer of just spending big because everyone says so.

“I think he should, like he just mentioned in his interview, give credit to the players who did it.

“They did it, of course they are doing it together, but from the coach’s point of view he should look at the players who are performing really well and don’t just buy a big star in that position because everyone wants to see a big signing or whatever.

“The players that are doing well should stay and then if you can add one or two and then slowly start that process, yes I do agree.

“But not just spending just for the sake of it.”

Arsenal signed Southampton defender Cedric Soares and Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari on loan in the January transfer window.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Tuesday night in their penultimate game of the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal will host Watford in their final Premier League game of the current campaign before the Gunners concentrate their efforts on the FA Cup final.

