Arsenal are in a battle with Everton and West Ham United to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the FC Barcelona centre-half in a temporary deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing a three-way battle with Everton and West Ham as Carlo Ancelotti and David Moyes look to improve their respective defences.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United could also enter the race for Umtiti’s signature to make it a five-way competition for the World Cup winner.

The report claims that Umtiti would rather remain at FC Barcelona and fight for a place in the first team despite falling behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

The story reveals that FC Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale this summer as the Catalan side look to overhaul their squad after finishing behind Real Madrid in the title race.

Umtiti has scored two goals in 116 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Spanish giants following his move to FC Barcelona from Lyon in 2016.

The French defender has won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and the Spanish Super Cup since his switch to FC Barcelona.

Arsenal manager Arteta signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday after their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the last four last weekend.

