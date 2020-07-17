Sol Campbell identifies how many signings Arsenal need this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal require “two or three” big signings in the summer transfer window to help Mikel Arteta revamp the Gunners squad ahead of the 2020-21 season, according to former England defender Sol Campbell.

Arsenal ended a nine-game winless run against Liverpool FC thanks to a surprise 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when the Senegal international finished from close range after Andy Robertson managed to find the Liverpool FC number 10.

However, the Premier League champions were punished for some careless passing at the back to give Arsenal a foothold in the top-flight clash.

Virgil van Dijk’s pass was intercepted by Riess Nelson before he teed up Alexandre Lacazette to level the Premier League clash in north London.

Alisson Becker was next to make a poor error as his attempt to find Andy Robertson was intercepted and Nelson edged the home side into a 2-1 lead.

Arsenal hung on to secure a narrow win which provided Arteta’s side with an outside hope of securing a place in the Europa League by virtue of their league position rather than having to win the FA Cup.

Former Gunners defender Campbell reckons that Arsenal need at least two or three signings in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“You’ve got to get the determination, you’ve got to want to play for Arsenal, that’s key really,” Campbell told Sky Sports.

“So you have to work hard on the ball, off the ball. But then it comes down to quality. You can’t replace quality, he’s alluded to that.

“He might need some finance, he doesn’t know if the finance is going to be there.

“If he can get a little bit and buy a few good players and get some good quality players or move people on and open something for someone to come in then yeah, why not?

“I think some of the young players have been playing really well.”

Asked how many signings Arsenal need this summer, Campbell replied: “Maybe two or three.

“They definitely have to look at the centre-half area he has to look at that situation the spine of the team is always important.

“Let’s see how Emiliano Martinez goes from here, the ‘keeper. But the spine of the team is important.”

Arsenal will be hoping to carry some momentum into their FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Gunners will make the trip to Aston Villa in their penultimate fixture in the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, will host Chelsea FC in their final fixture at Anfield in their title-winning campaign.

