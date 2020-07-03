Arsenal step up interest in 27-year-old La Liga midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have “intensified” their interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to complete a deal for the Ghana international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to secure Partey’s signature to help improve the Spanish head coach’s options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Partey has a contract release clause of £45m and Atletico Madrid aren’t prepared to accept less than that amount for the African star.

The story goes on to add that Arsenal are currently unwilling to meet Partey’s contract release clause, leaving all parties at an impasse despite Arteta’s plans to revamp the Gunners squad.

The Athletic claim that the 27-year-old is interested in a move to the north London side this summer so the defensive midfielder is hoping that both clubs can reach an agreement.

Partey has scored two goals in 30 games in all competitions this season to earn interest from the Premier League in his services.

The Ghanian midfielder has progressed through the ranks at Atletico to become an important member of Diego Simeone’s starting XI over the past few seasons.

Arsenal could be in the market to sign a defensive midfielder given Matteo Guendouzi’s uncertain future at The Emirates after the recent criticism aimed his way.

The Gunners were 4-0 winners against Norwich City at The Emirates on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares.

Arsenal will make the trip to Wolves in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday as the Gunners look to challenge for a European spot.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip