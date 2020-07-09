Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs who are chasing the signature of Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the north London side are facing competition from Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham United for the Atletico Bilbao star.

According to the same story, all three Premier League clubs are in the market to sign a centre-half in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their respective defences.

The report goes on to state that Italian giants AC Milan and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are also interested in the Spanish centre-half.

AS reveal that Athletic Bilbao have thus far failed to convince Nunez to put pen to paper on a new deal to remove the £30m release clause in his current contract.

The story adds that Nunez is reluctant to sign a new deal with Athletic Bilbao due to concerns about a lack of playing time at the Basque club.

The Spanish media outlet claims that Athletic Bilbao haven’t received any offers for Nunez despite interest from five European clubs.

Nunez has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances for Athletic Bilbao this term.

The Spanish defender has come through the youth ranks at the Basque club, scoring one goal in 68 games in all competitions.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night to effectively end their slim hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners will make the short trip to bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Sunday’s north London derby.

