Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to bolster their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe by beating Leicester City at The Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are in pursuit of a Champions League or Europa League place but Mikel Arteta’s side have left themselves with a lot of work to do with five games left to play.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette either side of half-time.

The Gunners have bounced back impressively from losing successive games to Manchester City and Brighton to beat Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves.

Arteta’s side have scored nine goals and haven’t conceded in their last three Premier League outings to find form at a crucial juncture in the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal will take on a Leicester side that are nine points ahead of the Gunners after Brendan Rodgers’ side cemented their position in third place thanks to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Leicester to move to within six points of the Foxes in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

“Arsenal did their claims for a Europa League spot a power of good with an impressive 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Saturday and that will have really given Mikel Arteta a huge boost going into the closing stages of the season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Leicester got their quest for a top-four finish right back on track with their first win since the restart when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

“One worrying stat for all Foxes fans is that they haven’t been able to record a win away at Arsenal in 26 attempts in all competitions, and that was before I was born (2-0 on September 8th 1973)!

“I see that unenviable run continuing with a 2-1 home win to the Gunners.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in 22 games against Leicester at The Emirates to underline their dominances against the Foxes in north London.

However, Leicester have won three of their last four games against Arsenal, having earned an impressive record against the Gunners at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy got on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory over Unai Emery’s men back in November after the Foxes beat Arsenal 3-0 in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal will make the trip to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday before Liverpool FC, Aston Villa and Watford to conclude the season.

Leicester travel to Bournemouth on Saturday before games against Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

